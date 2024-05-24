Rain continues to lash Coimbatore

Moderate rainfall continued to lash Coimbatore district and in the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on May 24, the district received a total rainfall of 207.60 mm and the average rainfall was 9.03 mm. But, Friday morning once again rains continued.

Rainfall received in mm is as follows; Peelamedu Airport 3.30, TNAU 8, PN Palayam 11, Mettuppalayam 3, Pilloor dam 20, Annur 1.40, Coimbatore South Taluk 11.80, Sulur 15, BDO office Thondamuthur 5, Siruvani foot hills 17, Madukkarai taluk 9, Podanur railway station 6, Pollachi 2, PWD Inspection Bungalow - Makkinampatti 3.50, Kinathukkadavu taluk 7, Anaimalai Taluk 3, Aliyar 8.60, Valparai Chincona 18, Chinnakallar 16, Valparai taulk 116, Valparai PAP 9 and Sholayar 13.

Rainfall continued to be moderate at Siruvani and Pilloor the two major drinking water resource. Water level in the Pilloor dam crossed the 92 ft mark as against the FRL of 100 ft. The District Administration has sounded a flood alert along the river Bhavani and people have been exhorted not to venture into the river as officials have started discharging 6000 cusecs and it is expected to gradually go up.