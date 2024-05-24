GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rain continues to lash Coimbatore

The District Administration has sounded a flood alert along the river Bhavani

Published - May 24, 2024 03:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
File

File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Moderate rainfall continued to lash Coimbatore district and in the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on May 24, the district received a total rainfall of 207.60 mm and the average rainfall was 9.03 mm. But, Friday morning once again rains continued.

Rainfall received in mm is as follows; Peelamedu Airport 3.30, TNAU 8, PN Palayam 11, Mettuppalayam 3, Pilloor dam 20, Annur 1.40, Coimbatore South Taluk 11.80, Sulur 15, BDO office Thondamuthur 5, Siruvani foot hills 17, Madukkarai taluk 9, Podanur railway station 6, Pollachi 2, PWD Inspection Bungalow - Makkinampatti 3.50, Kinathukkadavu taluk 7, Anaimalai Taluk 3, Aliyar 8.60, Valparai Chincona 18, Chinnakallar 16, Valparai taulk 116, Valparai PAP 9 and Sholayar 13.

Rainfall continued to be moderate at Siruvani and Pilloor the two major drinking water resource. Water level in the Pilloor dam crossed the 92 ft mark as against the FRL of 100 ft. The District Administration has sounded a flood alert along the river Bhavani and people have been exhorted not to venture into the river as officials have started discharging 6000 cusecs and it is expected to gradually go up.

Related Topics

rains / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.