Rain brings relief from soaring mercury in Coimbatore

Even as Coimbatore was bracing for Kathiri Veyil, an overcastsky on Thursday afternoon and moderate showers in the evening and night came as a big relief for the residents. The rainfall recorded in mm in the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Friday is as follows: Annur - 6.40, Cincona - 27, Chinna Kallar - 6, Valparai PAP - 60, Valparai taluk - 58, Sholaar - 13, Aliyar - 1.60, Sulur - 3, Pollachi - 15.80, Coimbatore South - 13.40, Peelamedu Airport - 2, TNAU - 7.40, PN Palayam - 4.20, Pilloor dam - 3, PWD office, Varapatti - 31, Siruvani foothills - 12, Madukkarai taluk - 17, Podanur railway station - 14, Makkinampatti PWD IB - 14.50, Kinathukkadavu taluk - 10 and the highest rainfall recorded at Anaimalai taluk - 50.

The total rainfall put together in 23 observatories wasa 377.30 and the average rainfall 16.40 mm.