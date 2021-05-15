Coimbatore

Railway reservation centres to remain closed on Sundays

The Passenger Reservation System and Integrated Unreserved Ticketing System counters here would remain closed on Sundays as part of Statewide full lockdown.

The Salem Railway division said in a release that reservation counters would remain closed on May 16 and 23 and current reservation counters will function at Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Karur.

The Division has also extended the period of enhanced platform ticket rates till June 19. Platform tickets will be ₹50 at major stations till that date, it said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2021 10:59:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/railway-reservation-centres-to-remain-closed-on-sundays/article34568302.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY