Rail passengers of Coimbatore seek Kovai-Tiruchendur night service

May 24, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Train travellers in Coimbatore have urged the Railways to fuflill their long-pending demand for operation of a night train to Tiruchendur.

Pilgrims from Coimbatore now travel to Pollachi to board the day-time unreserved express train that departs at around 7 a.m. In the return direction, the train reaches at around 8.30 p.m. and the passengers find themselves in a piquant situation of rushing to the bus stand at Pollachi to get back to Coimbatore.

“A night-time train from either Podanur or Coimbatore Junction or Mettupalayam to Tiruchendur is a vital necessity. It will pave way for pilgrims to complete their visit to the Tiruchendur temple town and get back by next day. At present, the unreserved train timings necessitate spending of two days for Tiruchendur visit,” Shiva Mohan, secretary of the Welfare Association of Rail Passengers of Kinathukadavu, said.

Information obtained under RTI has indicated that the number of passengers was high only between Pollachi and Tiruchendur.

The Railways has been requested to sanction a connecting train either between Pollachi and Palakkad or from Pollachi to Podanur/ Coimbatore Junction/ Mettupalayam, by several rail users’ associations.

According to representatives of trade organisations, operating a weekly, bi-weekly or tri-weekly night train service between Mettupalayam and Tiruchendur will pave way for transport of vegetables to the southern districts in large quantities.

Besides, job-seeking people from the southern districts will benefit a lot economically from the connectivity to Coimbatore, they point out.