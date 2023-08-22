HamberMenu
PVC pipe measuring 45 cm removed from female puppy in Erode

August 22, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

S P Saravanan
S P Saravanan
An X-ray showing the PVC pipe inside the puppy.

An X-ray showing the PVC pipe inside the puppy.

 A poly vinyl chloride (PVC) pipe, measuring about 45 cm in length and 1.5 cm width, was successfully removed from a puppy by a four-member doctors team at SKN Veterinary Hospital in Perundurai here recently. 

Recently, a resident of Thangam Nagar in Thindal, brought his seven-month old female Great Dane puppy, weighing about 30 kg to the hospital with a history of vomiting and dullness. Also, the puppy was not taking food. The dog was treated for gastritis after which her food and water intake slightly improved. But, two days later, the puppy had persistent salivation and vomiting and was again taken to the hospital. 

Physical examination by doctor A.P. Senthil Kumar revealed a tube-like structure in the ventral part of the neck. Hence, a radiograph was done that revealed radio opaque foreign object extending from neck to stomach. It was decided to perform a surgery and remove the foreign object. 

A team comprising A.P. Senthil Kumar, K. Hariprasad, V. Priyanka and M. Sivaranjani, under general anaesthesia, performed a surgery for one hour and removed the PVC pipe. After the surgery, the puppy recovered well and started to consume food and water. 

Mr. Senthil Kumar told The Hindu that the pipe was hanging at the farm and the puppy was playing with it, when it accidentally broke and entered deep inside the neck. “The u-bend in the pipe could not move further inside the stomach and the puppy had undergone immense pain,” the doctor said and added that the puppy has recovered well.

 

