Public want service road along two-tier flyover laid soon

It has been five months since the first stretch of the two-tier flyover was inaugurated for public use, but the service road works remain incomplete.

The 7.8-km two-tier flyover, perhaps longest in the State connecting important junctions within Salem city, is expected to ease traffic congestion within the city. Administrative sanction for the project was granted in 2015 and is being executed at an outlay of ₹ 441 crore.

The flyover is expected to ease traffic movement in the city as it has a separate ramp to the new bus stand and most of the buses heading to Coimbatore-Bengaluru National Highway would be using it.

Though a 2.5-km stretch connecting Hasthampatti junction to AVR Roundabout was inaugurated in June, the service road works remain incomplete.

Motorists are forced to travel through a mud patch along the flyover at Alagapuram junction as the service road has not been laid. Similarly at Five Roads junction, service roads for onward and downward traffic have not been laid and motorists are forced to travel through a muddy short lane on the left side of the flyover.

According to Highway officials, works were under way to acquire a portion of land for service road in Alagapuram. Officials also said that rain had affected the pace of works at Five Roads junction and works would be completed soon.