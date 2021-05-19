Public should adhere to lockdown norms: Salem Collector

S. Karmegam assumed charge as Salem Collector on Wednesday.

Mr. Karmegam told reporters that the lockdown is not for law and order purposes but for protection of the people from the pandemic. For the next few weeks, the public should remain within their homes and adhere to lockdown norms so that we could come out of this pandemic soon, he said.

Mr.Karmegam said that he bows with folded hands infront of healthcare workers who have been working dedicatedly during this pandemic. He added that the district administration and all stakeholders would stand by them. He added that through government's efforts, the positivity rate in the district would begin to reduce in next few weeks.

Mr.Karmegam also appreciated the works by frontline workers here.