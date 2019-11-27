Public invited to submit designs for roundabout at GH junction

The district police have asked the public to submit designs for the new roundabout that is to be constructed under the flyover at the GH Junction.

GH junction is one of the important spots in the city as Five Roads, Perundurai Road, Nasiyanur Road, Mettur Road, E.V.N. Road and Meenatchi Sundaranar Road (earlier Brough Road) meet here. A flyover connecting Perundurai Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road and E.V.R. Road was constructed to ease traffic congestion at the junction. But traffic management at the junction became difficult and the police recently placed concrete slabs around two pillars to ensure vehicles moved without hindrance. Since a permanent roundabout is the only solution, the district police recommended the Corporation and the district administration to construct one at the junction.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said that both the Corporation and the district administration have decided to construct a new roundabout at the junction. Public can submit the designs to the Office of the District Police in person or through post by November 29.