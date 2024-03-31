GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public demand flyover at accident-prone Selliyampalayam Junction in Salem

The State government, in 2021, had announced construction of a flyover at Selliyampalayam Junction. But, works are yet to start, says a resident

March 31, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
A view of the accident-prone Selliyampalayam Road Junction near Attur in Salem district on Sunday, 31 March 2024.

A view of the accident-prone Selliyampalayam Road Junction near Attur in Salem district on Sunday, 31 March 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Truck drivers and the residents of Selliyampalayam in Salem vhave demanded a flyover at Selliyampalayam Junction to avert accidents.

The Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway is close to Selliyampalayam and is used by thousands of vehicles every day. From Selliyampalayam, a service road heads to Attur via Narasingapuram. Vehicles from Salem turn at this junction to reach Attur. Similarly, vehicles heading to Selliyampalayam from Attur have to cross the highway to reach the village. Many road users, especially motorcycle riders, have been hit by vehicles at this junction, while crossing the highway at night.

S. Veeramani, a resident of Selliyampalayam, said that many were fatally knocked down at the junction. Poor lighting on the highway was a major problem. People residing in Attur and Narasingapuram have to pass this junction to reach Salem. Last month, a person was killed in an accident while crossing the highway. Minor accidents are common at the junction. In March 2021, the State government announced construction of a flyover at Selliyampalayam Junction. But, works are yet to start, he said.

P. Pachiappan, a truck driver and resident of Attur, said that vehicles coming from Ulundurpet pass the junction at breakneck speed, a reason attributed for the accidents. Local drivers are aware of the danger at the junction and slow their vehicles while passing it.

A senior official of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Salem, said that the flyover work at Selliyampalayam junction started six months ago. But due to issues in acquiring land, the work was getting delayed. The works will resume soon, and the flyover will be completed in 12 months, the official added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.