PSG STEP invites applications from innovators for fellowship programme

The PSG Science and Technology Entrepreneurial Park (PSG STEP) has invited applications from aspiring innovators for the Social Innovation Immersion Programme fellowship under the theme “Ageing and Health”.

According to a press release from PSG STEP, the fellowship is part of the Social Innovation Programme for Products: Affordable and Relevant to Societal Health (SPARSH) of the Department of Biotechnology.

The fellowship aims at creating a pool of biotech social innovators who can identify the gaps and needs of communities and help bridge the gap through innovative products and services.

The innovators selected will be provided with financial and technical support to develop cost effective solutions. PSG STEP is one of the incubation centres for the SPARSH.

Eligibility

Candidates who want to apply for the fellowship should be aged below 35, have a degree in life sciences, agriculture, engineering, medicine or human biology. The fellowship is for 18 months. They can submit the application before January 15 on the BIRAC portal (https://www.birac.nic.in/

amp;scheme_type=4). Those selected will get ₹50,000 a month for 18 months as fellowship and one time grant of ₹5 lakh during the fellowship. They need to work full time and cannot combine the project with other fellowships, the press release said.