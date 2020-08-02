Coimbatore

Protest against EIA draft

All Progressive Movement, Coimbatore, staged a protest in Gandhipuram recently against the Central Government for releasing the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA).

Members of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Dravida Tamilar Katchi, Aathi Tamizhar Peravai, Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam and a few other outfits that form a part of the Movement staged the agitation to register their protest against the draft.

Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam’s Coimbatore urban unit president M. Nehru Das said the draft, as released by the government, was anti-people, anti-environment and anti-democratic.

The government should withdraw the draft failing which the Movement would intensify its protest, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 2, 2020 7:24:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/protest-against-eia-draft/article32251555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY