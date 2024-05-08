Principal Secretary Atul Anand calls for concerted action to address water issues in Dharmapuri

District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary and Labour Commissioner Atul Anand IAS instructed officials to address summer water shortage and regularise water supply and distribution through concerted and coordinated action. Mt. Atul was chairing a review meeting presided over by District Collector K. Shanthi here at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

The meeting took stock of the various schemes, programmes, and projects implemented and executed under the various departments including revenue and disaster management, rural development agency, local body administration and drinking water supply, special schemes, school education, backward classes welfare, health and family welfare, sports development, and highways.

Mr. Atul said it was incumbent upon the respective departments to spread the information on the various flagship schemes introduced and implemented in the district so that each person is able to benefit from any of the schemes.

Addressing water-related issues requires concerted and coordinated action on the part of the municipality, town panchayat, panchayat bodies and the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, Mr. Atul said. The various departments were instructed to enable regular water supply and distribution uniformly to all habitations.

Block Level Monitoring officers were also instructed to attend to repairs carried out on motors of open wells and bore wells.

Earlier, accompanied by Collector Shanthi, Mr. Atul inspected the supply of water from a desilted and revived well in Thandangam panchayat; and inspected a recently inducted pipeline from a 10,000-litre capacity overhead tank built under the 15th finance commission scheme.