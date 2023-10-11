HamberMenu
Priest held for marrying, sexually assaulting minor girl in Erode

Police rescued the teenage victim and arrested the priest after a complaint was filed by the girl’s family

October 11, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old priest was arrested for marrying a minor girl, and sexually assaulting her, in Gobichettipalayam in Erode, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

D. Sakthi Boopathi, a temple priest, had been performing poojas at the house of a 16-year-old girl for the past six months. On October 6, he lured the teenager and took her to Madurai, where he married her. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Gobichettipalayam who registered a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The police rescued the girl and arrested Sakthi Boopathi. He was produced at a court in Erode and lodged in prison.

