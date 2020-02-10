Power supply to seven industries disconnected

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) disconnected power supply to five dyeing units and two plastic manufacturing units for discharging effluents without treating and for polluting the environment respectively.

The officials received information that untreated effluents were discharged into drains and water bodies in Vettukattuvalasu, Veerappanchatiram, Gangapuram and R.N. Pudur areas in the city.

A team led by District Environment Engineer along with engineers carried out inspections in five dyeing units last week and found that they discharged effluents into drains. The issue was taken up with the District Coordinating Committee chairman and Collector C. Kathiravan who ordered disconnection of power supply to the units. Likewise, the team inspected two plastic manufacturing units that caused pollution. Based on the orders from Mr. Kathiravan, power supply was disrupted to those units.

The officials said many dyeing, printing and tannery units were functioning in the region. Many units had established zero liquid discharge effluent treatment plants and were reusing the water. However, a few units continued to function without treatment plants.

The officials warned such units of stringent action if they discharged effluents into water bodies or drains and asked them to adhere to norms.