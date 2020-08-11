Poor condition of Kollampalayam bypass road causes concern

People put to hardship by the poor condition of Kollampalayam bypass road want the half-km stretch that was dug for drainage works to be re-laid at the earliest.

The road connects Erode Main Road near Railway Colony Municipal Higher Secondary School with Karur Bypass Road, and is one of the busiest stretches round-the-clock.

The underground drainage works began in March, followed by works to provide house service connections and to lay pipelines for the dedicated water supply scheme. All the works were completed last month.

Though the road remains in a bad shape, vehicles continue to use it and accidents happen frequently.

With no restrictions on the entry of four-wheelers, people riding two-wheelers are put to risk on the stretch that has turned slushy.

“Passing through the stretch is unsafe and the Corporation should immediately relay the damaged road”, said V. Barath of Kollampalayam, pointing out that rain would only worsen the situation. Four-wheelers should not be allowed on the road till the damaged stretch is relaid, he said.