Poompuhar targets ₹10 lakh Aadi sales

The special sales this year has five stalls

Poompuhar, the retail arm of the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, has launched special sales for the month of Aadi in its showroom in the city.

According to C. Ronald Selvestin, manager of the outlet, the showroom is open to the public for the last few weeks following lockdown relaxations and the special sales this year for Aadi has five stalls. “We wanted to bring more artisans. But they are reluctant to travel because of COVID-19,” he said.

The stalls by three main participants have displayed wooden, brass, food, and tribal art works.

The tribal products include bed spreads, waist coats, and honey. The participants are associates of Tribes of India. The brass items by a Poompuhar artisan start from tea coasters to figurines and decorative pieces.

The wooden products from Sholanpur include cutlery, service tray, mugs, and wooden toys.

The Poompuhar is looking at ₹10 lakh sales here during Aadi. The special sales will be on till August 14, he said.