December 01, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Thursday registered a case against an independent councillor of the Pollachi Municipality for making alleged casteist remarks against people belonging to the Scheduled Communities (SC).

J. Devaki of Nehru Colony at Mahalingapuram near Pollachi, councillor of ward 5, was booked for offences under Sections 3 (1) (r) (s) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the police, the local body’s council meeting was held on Thursday. Three AIADMK councillors boycotted and walked out of the council meeting, alleging that the DMK-led municipality did not sanction development works in wards represented by AIADMK councillors.

Meanwhile, municipal chairman Shyamala Navaneethakrishnan announced that 14 resolutions were passed though no discussion was held on them.

As an AIADMK councillor was addressing journalists about the meeting outside the hall, Ms. Devaki blamed the chairman for the disrupted council meeting. The woman councillor also made alleged remarks against SC people.

DMK councillor M. Manikkaraj, who belongs to SC community, lodged a complaint with the police, seeking action against Ms. Devaki. The Pollachi west police registered a case.