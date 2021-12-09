Police seek information on absconding accused

He abducted and sexually abused a minor girl in Coimbatore

Coimbatore City Police on Wednesday sought information from the general public about a man who was involved in the abduction and sexual harassment of a minor girl in the city earlier this year.

Inspector of Saravanampatti Police Station R. Senthilkumar told mediapersons that the accused, C. Manimaran (40) from Salem district, allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl on July 30. He was visiting the girl’s residence as a mathematics tutor, reportedly with the consent of her parents.

After abducting her, the accused and the victim were said to be spotted at Kodaikanal, Madurai and Pollachi and recently in Tiruchi, Mr. Senthilkumar said.

The Saravanampatti police registered a case against the accused under Section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 11 (Sexual harassment) and 12 (Punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Due to the possibility of the accused conducting ‘home tuitions’ during his stay elsewhere in the State, the public were requested to contact the police immediately upon sighting him, the Inspector said.

The public may provide information either through police helpline 100 or contact the Saravanampatti police station at 94981 77345 and 94981 01149.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner (Crimes against Women and Children) N. Silambarasan, 77 cases have been registered by the Coimbatore City Police under the POCSO Act so far this year.