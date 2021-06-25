Coimbatore

Police organise vaccination camp

Collector G.S. Sameeran (second left) and Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam (left) inspecting the COVID-19 vaccination camp organised for police personnel on the Police Recruits School Grounds in Coimbatore on Friday.  

Over 400 persons, including police personnel, got their COVID-19 vaccine shots in the vaccination camp organised by the Coimbatore District Police here on Friday.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran and Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam inaugurated the camp on Police Recruits School (PRS) Grounds in the city.

Sources said that 405 persons, including police personnel, their relatives and ministerial staff, were vaccinated in the camp.

Two medical teams from a private hospital were involved in this camp, which began at around 10 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m.

As per the availability of vaccine doses, the camp would be organised again, the sources said.

The Coimbatore District Police have also been organising vaccination drives at the sub-division level to ensure maximum coverage of police personnel. Separate camps for the police personnel working in hilly regions such as Pollachi and Valparai will be held soon, according to the police sources.


