GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police launch investigation into arson on temple premises near Coimbatore

January 24, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched an investigation into an arson reported at a temple near Coimbatore early Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the arson was reported at Veerasenniamman temple at Mangalakaraipudur, about 2.5 km away from Karamadai. People from Mangalakaraipudur and nearby villages visit the temple on festival days and during important occasions.

The temple administration had erected a shed in front of the temple and braided coconut fronds were used for roofing. Tin roofing sheets were also placed on top of the woven coconut fronds, said the police.

The Karamadai police received an alert about the fire at the temple around 2 a.m. The police rushed to the spot and found the shed in front of the temple burning. Fire and rescue services personnel were called to the place and they put out the flames.

Forensics team of the Coimbatore District Police visited the temple and searched the premises. A police officer said that a bottle, which is suspected to have been used to carry petrol, was found near the temple. However, the police were yet to confirm if someone set ablaze the shed.

“There are deserted places near the temple where miscreants come to consume alcohol. We are investigating all aspects,” the officer said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / arson

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.