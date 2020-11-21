Police inspector offers to bear expenses of medical student

B. Sastha Somasekaran, an Inspector with the Coimbatore City Police, has volunteered to bear the expenses of a medical student who got an MBBS admission under the 7.5 % horizontal quota.

The police officer posted on social media that he was willing to bear the expenses of one student from a Government school background who got admission in a Government medical college. “We have received several requests that will be scrutinised to find the most deserving student,” the officer said.

Mr. Sastha, his sibling B. Sastha Indhusekaran, a Sub-Inspector, and a few of their friends are forming a trust to support the education of economically weak students.

The two police officials have already supported the education of six students hailing from a nomadic community.