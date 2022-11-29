Police boys and girls club set up in an unused building at Siddhapudur in Coimbatore

November 29, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An unused building at Siddhapudur in the city has been renovated to house the new police boys and girls club, by the police and non-governmental organisations.

According to the Coimbatore City Police, the facility is located at Dhanalakshmi Nagar in ward 48 of the Coimbatore Corporation.

A building measuring 40 x 20 feet on a land belonging to the Corporation had remained unused for several years. The police and NGOs cleared the bushes around the building with the permission of the civic body. A team headed by Kattoor range Assistant Commissioner of Police R. Vincent renovated the building and turned it into a police boys and girls club for the benefit of children from the locality.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inaugurated the facility on Monday in the presence of senior officers and people from the locality. The facility with a black board, a mini library, ceiling fan, light, benches and tables can be used by students for their studies or tuition classes.

Mr. Balakrishnan urged the children to make use of the facility. The police have arranged training classes for students of Classes I to X in the evening. Police personnel with academic qualifications would take classes for Class XI and XII students during weekends.