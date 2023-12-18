GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PMK will protest harder for Cauvery surplus water scheme in Dharmapuri, says Anbumani Ramadoss

December 18, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss participating in a demonstration in Dharmapuri district on Monday.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss participating in a demonstration in Dharmapuri district on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the PMK will protest harder to implement the Cauvery surplus water scheme in Dharmapuri district

The PMK held a demonstration near the Collectorate here urging the State government to implement Cauvery surplus water scheme for the district.

Mr. Anbumani said that people in Dharmapuri are demanding water, even though two rivers flow in the district. A total of 18 lakh people in Dharmapuri demand water for drinking and farming. We got 10 lakh signatures from the people for the scheme and handed it over to the Chief Minister. But, no action was taken.

“If the scheme is implemented, farmers in the delta region will not be affected, as we are only demanding surplus water,” he said.

