PM SVANidhi scheme: applications invited from street vendors

Street vendors in the Corporation limits have been asked to apply to avail loan of ₹ 10,000 under the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme.
Micro credit facility
Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had launched the special micro-credit facility scheme in June this year for providing affordable loans to street vendors to resume their livelihoods affected due to COVID-19 lockdown. They will be given a loan of ₹ 10,000 under the scheme and they can repay in 12 monthly instalments. Vendors engaged in sale of vegetables, fruits, tea, breads, eggs, textile, apparel, footwear, books and stationery and laundry services are eligible to avail the loan with an interest subsidy component of 7%.
Vendors should submit a copy of Aadhaar card, smart card, passport size photo, bank pass book (account should be maintained in a bank branch located within the corporation limits) and electoral photo identity card.
The programme coordinators are Zone 1 – Shanthi (90958-97424), Zone 2 – Jayanthi (91502-51711), Zone 3 – Maharajan (99428-33053) and Zone 4 – Maheswari (99443-02941).
