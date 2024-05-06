GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plus Two results: The Nilgiris registers 94.27 pass percentage

May 06, 2024 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

In the Nilgiris, 94.27% of students who appeared for the Plus Two exams passed. As per the data released by the Directorate of Government Examination on Monday, 5,740 out of 6,089 students in the district have passed.

According to officials, the pass percentage is higher in 2024 compared to last year where 93.85% of students passed. Pass percentage among girls was higher at 96.77 compared to 91.29% of boys who passed the exams.

Government schools also fared well in the district with a pass percentage of 90.28 being recorded. The pass percentage among boys from government schools was at 87.24 while 93.46 percent of girls passed the exams.

