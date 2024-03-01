GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plus Two exams commence in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri

March 01, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Plus Two students on Friday attend a special prayer before writing the examination at St. Ann’s Girls Higher Secondary School in Krishnagiri.

Plus Two students on Friday attend a special prayer before writing the examination at St. Ann’s Girls Higher Secondary School in Krishnagiri. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Plus Two exams commenced here with over 20,156 students appearing for the exams from 197 schools on Friday. The exams were held in 85 centres across the district.

The total students included 12,262 from Krishnagiri education district, and 7,894 students from Hosur education district. The exams were monitored by 121 flying squads, 85 chief invigilators, and 85 department invigilators.

Earlier, Collector K.M. Sarayu inspected some schools and vetted the security arrangements.

A total of 18,582 students appeared for exams Dharmapuri. Over 327 students were absent.

