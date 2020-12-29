Plea to resume Yercaud Express train service

With the railways resuming most of the train services, the District Congress, has urged Railways to resume operation of the Train No 22650 Erode – Chennai Yercaud Express for the benefit of the commuters.
In a letter to the General Manager of Southern Railway, Chennai, K.N. Basha, vice president of the Erode District Congress Minority Wing and former member of Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, said that it is the only train service that originates from Erode to Chennai and serves commuters in the region. Due to COVID-19, the service was stopped for nine months. The railways started to operate The Nilgiris Express, Cheran Express, Alapuzha Express and other trains that originate from and through Coimbatore to other destinations. However, Yercaud Express, which has not been operated for the nine months now, is yet to resume service. The letter said that people in the region depend on the train to reach Chennai and other destinations.
The letter also wanted passenger train services to be resumed between Erode and Coimbatore and from Coimbatore to Salem as it helps working people to move between the cities. The bus fare from Erode to Coimbatore is ₹ 83 whereas it is only ₹ 25 in trains. Since most of the travellers in passenger trains are workers, the railways should take steps to resume the operation, the letter said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath