Plea for widening elephant proof trenches

Urging the Forest Department to widen and deepen the elephant proof trenches so that elephants do not enter their farm lands, farmers blocked the road at Pudupeerkadavu village on the Bhavani Sagar – Bannari Road here.

They said that elephants are found in large numbers in the Bhavani Sagar Range coming under the Sathyamangalam Division. During night, wild elephants venture out of forest and enter the villages of Pudupeerkadavu and Pattaramangalam and damage the standing crops.

The damage caused by the elephant is very high where as compensation paid is very meager, they added.

Villagers said that trenches were dug six years ago and due to poor maintenance, most of the trenches got closed during rains. The trenches are of little use and farmers have to chase wild elephants risking their lives during night hours.

They said that though the issue was taken up with the forest department officials, no action has been taken so far. Hence, over 50 villagers blocked the road as forest officials and Bhavani Sagar police rushed to the spot and pacified them. They assured protesters of necessary action after which the protest was withdrawn. Movement of vehicles was disrupted for 30 minutes.