Plaint against EPS for ‘derogatory remarks’ about CM

Former AIADMK member V. Pugazhendhi at the SP's office in Salem on Tuesday.

Expelled AIADMK functionary V. Pugazhendhi on Tuesday lodged a complaint in Salem against Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

In his petition to district Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, Mr. Pugazhendhi claimed that Mr. Palaniswami had, at a party function at Nilavarapatti on June 12, spoken in filthy language and made derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister. In his speech, Mr. Palaniswami had said “there are three Chief Ministers functioning in Tamil Nadu, apart from M.K. Stalin” (implying that his family members were functioning as extra-constitutional authorities).

This was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public by propagating wrong information, the petitioner said, seeking action against Mr. Palaniswami.