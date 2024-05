May 04, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Indur Power Grid Corporation of India handed over essential medical equipment worth ₹67.94 lakh to two government taluk hospitals here in Dharmapuri.

The PGCIL, Indur, under its Corporation Social Responsibility component for 2023-24, donated essential medical supplies and equipment to the government taluk hospital at Pennagaram and Palacode here.

The equipment was handed over to Collector K.Shanthi by Mathileshkumar, General Manger (Human Resources), PGCIL, Indur.