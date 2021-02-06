Want a furry companion?

Manik: Six-month-old Manik is friendly, playful and healthy. Vaccinated and sterilized, he deserves a loving, forever home.
Chandler
Chandler: At around two and a half years of age, this active and loving boy needs a home with space to run and play. He is vaccinated and sterilized.
Pixie
Pixie: She is a loving, energetic and healthy girl who can be your most loyal companion. Vaccinated and sterilized, could she join your family?
Misty
Misty: Loving and gentle, Misty is a calm and great with other dogs. She would do well in a peaceful home environment, and has been vaccinated and sterilized.
Berry
Berry: Berry had to have his forelimb amputated after rescued with a open fracture that left his bones exposed. He is now doing well post-surgery. He does not have have anyone in his community to care for him long-term, and so it wouldn’t be safe for Berry to be released once he has fully recovered. So, he will remain under our care for as long as he needs us. To help us provide urgent care and treatment for more dogs like Berry, please consider becoming the sponsor of a rescued pet in need. To know more, please call us on the number given below.
All pets receive free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath