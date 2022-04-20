Pet adoption drive for shelter dogs on April 23 

Amazon Original Movie, in association with The Hindu, will conduct a special pet adoption drive for shelter dogs called ‘PAWS For A Cause’ on April 23 at Brookfields, Coimbatore, at 4.30 p.m.

Close to 50 pups will be up for adoption. The drive promises endless cuddles, fun activities, and entertainment for the entire family.

Actors of the upcoming movie Oh My Dog, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay, will be present at the adoption drive. The movie is written and directed by Sarov Shanmugam and produced by actors Jyotika and Suriya. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The pet care partner for the event is Supertails, the venue partner is Brookfields Mall, and the knowledge partner is Humane Animal Society. To register, scan the QR code or visit https://bit.ly/3E5CIkY and for queries, dial 9941255695.