Periyar University starts conducting online classes

Periyar University has started conducting classes online for various courses here.

According to University authorities, the classes would continue online until lockdown is lifted. The University was shut from March 16 due to the lockdown announced by governments. There are nearly 3,000 students studying in the University under 27 departments.

P. Kolandaivel, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said in a release that time-table has been readied and that it has been shared with students. Mr. Kolandaivel said that an associate professor from Management department would coordinate the technical assistance required and a team of professors from Microbiology department R. Balagurunathan conducted classes online on Monday.

University authorities said that at present over 10 departments have made arrangements for conducting online classes and soon all departments may start conducting classes via online.