People remain indoors, commercial establishments down shutters in Erode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for ‘Janata Curfew’ to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) received good response from the public on Sunday.

Except for hospitals, Aavin outlets, petrol bunks and pharmacies, other commercial establishments, including tea shops, downed shutters. Only a few two-wheelers were seen moving on the roads as majority of people confined themselves to their homes. Police personnel monitored the situation across the district.

Since all the government buses were parked at the bus depot on Chennimalai Road and private buses and mini buses at their respective sheds, Corporation workers cleaned the municipal bus stand premises with water and sprayed disinfectants.

Earlier in the day, a few tea shops, mutton stalls and provisional stores that remained open were asked to close by policemen and officials as they ensured that all shops remained closed from 7 a.m.

Power supply disconnected

Collector C. Kathiravan along with officials inspected a yarn retail unit at Mylambadi village in Bhavani block and found two workers from North India suffering from fever. Since the owner failed to alert the district administration about the workers, power supply was immediately disconnected to the unit and was sealed by officials. A fine of ₹ 50,000 was imposed on the owner. The officials were asked to lodge a police complaint against the owner.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan inspected the Aavin outlet functioning on municipal bus stand premises and found workers selling milk, tea and coffee in cups. As the outlet was only allowed to sell milk packets, he ordered officials to service notice on the persons running the outlet.

Shops on E.K.M. Abdul Gani textile market premises (Gani market), Texvalley and power loom units had already announced closure till March 31.