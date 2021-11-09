People asked to stay away from River Cauvery

With 20,000 cusecs of water discharged from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, District Collector S. Karmegam on Tuesday asked people to stay away from River Cauvery.

He inspected Poolampatti village and Koneripatti barrage and reviewed the safety arrangements.

Mr. Karmegam told mediapersons that as per the guidelines of the State government and as a precautionary measure, water level at Mettur was maintained at 119 feet, against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet.

He said that 23 low-lying areas in the district have been identified along the River Cauvery and officials in the rank of Deputy Collectors were monitoring the situation.

He said that official teams comprising Revenue Divisional Officer, Tahsildar, officials from the Rural Development Department, Public Works Department and Town Panchayats were monitoring the river banks from Poolampatti to Thevur in the district.

Mr. Karmegam requested people not to take selfies or photographs near the river and added that flood warning was issued to people through public address systems and tom-toms.