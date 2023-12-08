HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passenger associations moot utilisation of existing Coimbatore- Pollachi rakes for operating day-time express service to Madurai and beyond

December 08, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of the Southern Railway announcing operation of an unreserved special train shortly between Coimbatore and Pollachi, by integrating the Nagercoil-Coimbatore superfast express, Mannargudi-Coimbatore express trains and the Coimbatore-Pollachi express, passenger associations have raised a demand for utilising the existing Coimbatore/ Pollachi/ Coimbatore rakes for operating a day-time express train to Madurai and beyond.

The rakes could be utilised to operate the train beyond Madurai to Rameswaram or Bodinayakkanur or Tenkasi, J. Sathish, Director, Kongu Global Forum, and former Member of Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee said. The rakes are sufficient for having a composition of 15 second class sleeper reservation coaches, two unreserved coaches and two air-conditioned chair cars, Mr. Sathish said.

The Southern Railway must make sure that the rake is utilised by the Salem and Madurai Divisions for operating services between Coimbatore and Bodinayakanur via Palani, Dindigul, Madurai and Theni, K Jayaraj , a member of the Zonal Railway Users ‘ Consultative Committee, emphasised.

About the new train service, Mr. Jayaraj said the Mannargudi-Coimbatore train could well be termed as Mannargudi-Pollachi Chemmozhi Express.

The Railway Board has issued a communication to the Southern Railway specifying the timings in the morning and night hours for operating the train new train.

N.Subramanian, General Secretary, Podanur Train Users’ Association, said passengers bound for Tiruchendur would be immensely benefitted by the new service, which, he pointed out, would serve as a connecting train to the Palakkad-Tiruchendur Express, at Pollachi.

The Pollachi Train Passengers’ Association has heaved a sigh of relief over the impending new service, citing the possibility created for passengers from Pollachi and Kinathukadavu to derive the utility of the morning and night time trains between Coimbatore and Chennai, Bengaluru and other destinations

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.