Para Legal volunteers to be recruited to aid DLSA

Para Legal Volunteers are proposed to be recruited to aid and assist the District Legal Services Authority here in the district. The Para legal volunteers may help create legal awareness among the public in addition to performing other functions.

According to a release, the volunteers will be recruited from among the following categories of persons: retired teachers and retired government staff and senior citizens; doctors, anganwadi workers; MSW students; persons interested in social service and non-affiliated to any political party; women’s SHGs, law students till the time they register as advocates; persons with requisite educational qualification with computer literacy, and the will to commit to social service.

Applications may be downloaded from the https://krishnagiri.dcourts.gov.in and the duly filled applications may be handed over or sent through post to the District Legal Services Authority by May, 14, 5.30 p.m.