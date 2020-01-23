Panchayat president engages in conservancy work

A newly-elected President of a Village Panchayat was on Thursday seen cleaning the village along with conservancy workers in Coimbatore district.

In images circulated in social media, P. Kandasamy, President of Theethipalayam Village Panchayat in Thondamuthur Panchayat Union, was seen cleaning sewage canals, sweeping the roads and loading the garbage bags on to trucks

“We have assured people of providing basic facilities such as drinking water, street lights and sanitation, and we have started doing that,” Mr. Kandasamy told The Hindu.

He recalled Minister S.P. Velumani's suggestion to attend to complaints regarding civic amenities during the one-day orientation programme on Wednesday. Stagnant or overflowing sewage and sanitation are the major issues in the panchayat, Mr. Kandasamy said. The issues will be tackled at the earliest with the coordination of the Block Development Officer and Assistant Director (Panchayat), he said.