Coimbatore

Panchayat president engages in conservancy work

P. Kandasamy, president of Theethipalayam Village Panchayat, seen cleaning a sewage on Thursday.

P. Kandasamy, president of Theethipalayam Village Panchayat, seen cleaning a sewage on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

more-in

A newly-elected President of a Village Panchayat was on Thursday seen cleaning the village along with conservancy workers in Coimbatore district.

In images circulated in social media, P. Kandasamy, President of Theethipalayam Village Panchayat in Thondamuthur Panchayat Union, was seen cleaning sewage canals, sweeping the roads and loading the garbage bags on to trucks

“We have assured people of providing basic facilities such as drinking water, street lights and sanitation, and we have started doing that,” Mr. Kandasamy told The Hindu.

He recalled Minister S.P. Velumani's suggestion to attend to complaints regarding civic amenities during the one-day orientation programme on Wednesday. Stagnant or overflowing sewage and sanitation are the major issues in the panchayat, Mr. Kandasamy said. The issues will be tackled at the earliest with the coordination of the Block Development Officer and Assistant Director (Panchayat), he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 11:08:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/panchayat-president-engages-in-conservancy-work/article30637010.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY