HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palladam Panchayat Union Chairperson threatens to quit, exposes groupism in DMK

August 29, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging caste-based discrimination, the Palladam Panchayat Union Chairperson D. Thenmozhi of the ruling DMK has sought an appointment with the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, to describe her plight.

Ms. Thenmozhi, who belongs to Scheduled Caste community, claimed that she was not being allowed to perform her duties. “I am anticipating a response from the party circles to my request for an audience with the Chief Minister. If need be, I am prepared to quit the post,” she said.

“My primary grievance is that officials who have been supportive of the local body for executing government schemes are being transferred frequently with deliberate intent of cutting me down to size. Leave alone the party meetings, I am not even invited to the government functions in the Panchayat Union area in which the local Minister M.P. Saminathan participates,” Ms. Thenmozhi said.

In the recent instance, Ms. Thenmozhi was said to have been shunned from functions conducted in the local body for inauguration of the extended Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

According to political observers in Tiruppur, Ms. Thenmozhi’s revolt has been triggered by groupism in the party between the supporters of Minister and Kangeyam MLA M.P. Saminathan and Tiruppur North MLA K. Selvaraj. Ms. Themmozhi is perceived to be the latter’s supporter.

Related Topics

discrimination / minority group / political development / political parties / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.