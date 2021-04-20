Coimbatore

‘Paid attenders’ removed from ESI Hospital in Coimbatore

The Government Medical College and ESI Hospital authorities along with the Singanallur police removed 17 ‘paid attenders’ from the hospital premises on Monday.

Hospital sources said that these ‘paid attenders’ were not employees of the hospital.

They enter the hospital along with COVID-19 positive patients, stay on the premises and demand money from the patients after attending to them, the sources said.

Around 10 men and seven women were identified as ‘paid attenders’ on Monday and were asked to leave the hospital as per the orders of Dean M. Raveendran.

Meanwhile, the ESI Hospital authorities on Monday handed over a contract worker named Balaji (25) to the Singanallur police for allegedly demanding money from patients.

