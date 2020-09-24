Over 7,000 samples collected for tests per day in Coimbatore district: Minister

Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani said on Thursday that an average of 7,000 swab samples were being collected from people for COVID-19 tests in Coimbatore district per day.

According to him, 7,249 samples were collected for tests on Wednesday. The current sample size is almost twice the size of samples that were being collected by the Health Department in the district two weeks ago, said Health Department sources.

Mr. Velumani said that COVID-19 test was conducted for 3,39,089 people in the district as of Wednesday. The number of fever camps conducted so far stood at 11,097, said the Minister after reviewing the COVID-19 management works in a meeting held at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

District Collector K. Rajamani, Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan, Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K. Periaiah, Deputy Inspector General of Coimbatore range K. S. Narenthiran Nair, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian, District Revenue Officer D. Ramaduraimurugan, Deans of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and Government Medical College and ESI Hospital namely P. Kalidas and A. Nirmala and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.

Before the meeting, the Minister distributed battery-operated wheelchair, hearing aid and air bed worth ₹ 2.36 lakh to beneficiaries at the Collectorate.