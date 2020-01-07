Over 45,000 applications received in electoral roll special camps

As many as 46,228 applications requesting various changes in the electoral rolls were received by officials during the special camps conducted for revision of draft electoral rolls in the district.

Special camps were held on January 4 and 5 for electors to make correction, inclusion and deletion of names from the draft voters list. According to officials, the camps were held at 3,276 polling booths in 1,163 polling centres across the 11 Assembly segments in the district. On Saturday, 2,203 forms were received for deletion of names from the voters list and 10,701 persons applied for including their names in the electoral rolls.

On Sunday, 31,699 applications were received in total in the district. As many as 5,924 candidates filed applications from Salem South constituency, highest among Assembly segments. The officials said that 24,241 persons filed form 6 for inclusion of names and 3,623 filed form 7 for removal of names.

The draft electoral rolls was released in the district on December 23. According to the draft rolls, there are 29,07,849 voters in Salem, 14,53,675 men, 14,54,036 women and 138 voters from the transgender community.