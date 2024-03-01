Over 33,000 students appear for Class 12 public examination in Coimbatore district

March 01, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 33,979 students from 363 government, aided, and private schools across Coimbatore district appeared for the Class 12 public examination on Friday.

According to the data provided by the School Education Department, 295 students were reported absent. The language examination was conducted across 126 centres, including private ones.

Out of the 34,274 students who were issued hall tickets, 33,979 attended the examination. The examination was held from 10 am to 1.15 pm. A 150-member flying squad was deployed to deter malpractices.

The Chief Education Officer of Coimbatore, M. Balamurali, said that approximately 250 scribes were assigned for students, with 20 exempted from the Tamil examination and around 70 from the English examination in Coimbatore (excluding Pollachi). Students with special-needs, who wanted to write the exam independently, were given an extra hour. However, there was no one in Coimbatore who required this accommodation. The additional time was not applicable to students who were provided with a scribe.

P. Yazhini, a 15-year-old student from a government school, said “The question paper seemed manageable, but its lengthiness compelled me to write swiftly.”

199 absentees in Tiruppur district

A total of 23,462 regular candidates and 203 private candidates in Tiruppur district appeared for the examination at 92 centres on Friday.

Accompanied by Chief Education Officer N. Geetha, District Collector T. Christuraj inspected the examination centres at Jaivabai Municipal Girls’ Higher Secondary School and Nanjappa Municipal Boys’ Higher Secondary School.

There were 199 absentees on the first day of exam. Of them, 175 were regular students and the rest private candidates. For French exam, two out of 369 students had absented themselves.

The reason for absence of 175 regular candidates for the Tamil examination will be analysed, the CEO said, adding that the first day of exam was incident-free without any complaint of malpractice.

The Directorate of Government Examinations had allotted 92 centres in Tiruppur district for the Class 12 students belonging to 219 schools, and for the private candidates.

Ninety-two headmasters were deployed as chief superintendents and the services of an equal number of Education Department staff to preform the task of departmental officers, and 1,570 exam hall invigilators were also requisitioned.

The department had formed 201 flying squads for carrying out surprise checks.

The School Education Department has also completed arrangements for conduct of Class 11 exam from March 4 to 25, and for SSLC from March 26 to April 8.

A total of 26,851 students, including 442 private candidates, are to appear for the Class 11 exam.

Likewise, the SSLC exam will be conducted at 108 centres for 31,881 students, including 1275 private candidates. The 30,606 regular students belong to 351 schools.

The Nilgiris

A total of 6,158 Class 12 students are slated to appear for the board exams in the Nilgiris.

The Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, visited the examination centres in the district. She said that the Class 12 board exams are being conducted in 41 centres. A total of 2,820 male and 3,338 female students are to sit for the exams this year in the district.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,024 male students and 3,451 female students are to write the Class 11 board exams, officials said.

A total of 531 teachers have been assigned to invigilate the exams, with 50 persons chosen as flying squad members to ensure that students do not cheat during the exams.

The Class 10 board exams, which are scheduled to start on March 26, will be conducted in 59 exam centres for a total of 6,974 students, the officials said. A total of 859 teachers will be invigilating the exams.