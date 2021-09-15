Coimbatore

Orientation programme for candidates seeking engineering seats

Computer Society of India will hold a free orientation programme for candidates participating in the engineering admission process. A release from the organisation said it would hold the orientation programme for students participating in the ‘Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) – 2021 Online Counselling Guidelines’ on September 19, between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

This time it would hold the programme online, the release said and appealed to interested persons to send their queries to office@csi-cbe.org. Experts participating at the event online would respond to the queries.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2021 12:17:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/orientation-programme-for-candidates-seeking-engineering-seats/article36463769.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY