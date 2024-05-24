Organs retrieved from brain-dead accident victim for first time at Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur

The organs of a young woman who had died in an accident were harvested after she was declared brain dead at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur on Friday.

This was the first time the hospital had carried out the organ retrieval procedure.

Sudarkodi (36) of Veerapandi in the city was travelling on her two-wheeler with her two children recently when she was knocked down by another vehicle.

Sudarkodi was admitted to a private hospital where she did not respond to treatment for brain injuries.

The family members had then resolved to donate the organs, and Sudarkodi’s body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, on Thursday, for the two apnea tests with a gap of six hours to conform brain death.

On Friday, her eyes, kidneys and liver were harvested by medical teams from major hospitals in Coimbatore.

The Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, the Dean R. Murugesan said, has joined the list of eight such hospitals across the State where the organ retrieval procedure had hitherto been carried out.

As per the practice mandated by the Government as a mark of respect, the body of Sudarkodi was given a ceremonial send off at the hospital.

The cremation was also carried out with State honours, in the presence of an official in the rank of Deputy Collector.