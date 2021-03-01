Coimbatore

Organ reaches Coimbatore from Madurai in 2 hours and 35 minutes

The liver harvested from a brain-dead person was transported from Madurai to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) within 2 hours and 35 minutes on Saturday. A release issued by KMCH said that the liver harvested from a catering student from Sivagangai district was successfully transplanted to a person who had acute liver failure. The police in Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts cleared traffic for the quick transportation of the organ.

