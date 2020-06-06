Coimbatore

One tests positive in Erode

A 35-year-old man, who had returned from Abu Dhabi, tested positive and is undergoing treatment at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai.

The man had arrived at Coimbatore airport four days ago and a swab sample was taken. He was sent to his native village in Sathyamangalam. After he tested positive, he was admitted to the hospital. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district is 73 as on Saturday. Though he tested positive four days, his count was added to the district rally only on Saturday.

