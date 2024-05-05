GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No restrictions on entry into Nilgiris district: Collector

May 05, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

TThe Nilgiris district administration is set to launch on Sunday its online service to generate e-passes for entry into the district. There will not be any restriction on entry, Collector M. Aruna told mediapersons here.

She said tourists and commercial vehicles would have to register through the service, which will be enforced from May 7 and continue till June 30.

Until May 7, e-passes are not required to enter the district. The Collector said foreign tourists would have to register on the online system using their email ID, while local tourists would have to register using their phone numbers. “Basic details such as the number of visitors, duration and place of stay, among others, should be shared,” she said.

E-passes would be automatically generated, she said, adding: “The High Court has made it clear that there would be no restrictions on the number of tourists who will be allowed to enter the district...” Around 100 personnel would be stationed at various entry points to check for e-passes.

