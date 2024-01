January 09, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway has announced cancellation of Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam-Mettupalayam NMR trains in view of heavy rainfall in the Nilgiris till January 11.

Accordingly, Train No. 06136 Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam train (No. 06136), departing at 7.10 a.m., and the Udagamandalam – Mettupalayam train (No. 06137) departing at 2 p.m. will remain cancelled, according to a press release.