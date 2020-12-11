NIB-CID arrests Tiruchi native in meth smuggling attempt

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) of the police on Thursday arrested a Tiruchi native in connection with the attempt to smuggle 1.2 kg of methamphetamine to Sharjah through Coimbatore International Airport on December 5.
Arul (53) from Thavakudi in Tiruchi was arrested by the NIB-CID sleuths on Thursday evening.
The contraband was seized by the Central Industrial Security (CISF) personnel from a briefcase carried by K. Nagarathinam of Thavakudi when he came to the airport to board a flight to Sharjah on December 5 morning.
NIB-CID found that Arul and another person Alibhai had handed over the empty briefcase to Mr. Nagarathinam on the airport premises. The duo told him that someone else would collect the briefcase from him in Sharjah.
However, Mr. Nagarathinam, who had been working as a driver in Saudi Arabia, grew suspicious about the briefcase and approached the CISF personnel. They scanned the briefcase and found the contraband.
Mr. Nagarathinam told investigators that Arul had helped him financially for the journey to Sharjah.
NIB-CID is on the lookout for Alibhai and another person Anbu in the case.
